Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the event's second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both trailing only Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo (8-0). Lux, Bichette, and Gallo will all meet head-to-head as part of the Thursday night schedule.

Bichette and Lux also will have Thursday matchups with Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (6-2). "It's going to be a big night," Snell said on MLB's YouTube feed. He jokingly added, "We need Gallo to just relax."

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Lux began his night with a 4-3 victory over San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. After routing Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana 7-1, Lux earned a pair of two-run wins, 6-4 over Oakland A's left-hander Jesus Luzardo and 2-0 over San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

Luzardo, Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ each went 3-1 on Wednesday, and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader finished 3-2. Tatis, Detroit Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum and Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips all went 2-2. Pence, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker and Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl each went 1-3, and Santana opened his tournament with an 0-5 night.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Tuesday:

American League East 1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 7-1

2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 6-2 3. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 3-1

4. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-4 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-7

American League Central T1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 5-3

T1. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 5-3 3. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 4-3

4. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 4-4 5. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-5

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 8-0

2. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 4-4 3. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 3-5

4. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6 5. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East 1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 6-2

2. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 5-3 3. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 3-5

4. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 1-2 5. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 2-6

National League Central T1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 6-2

T1. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 6-2 3. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 2-2

4. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 3-5 5. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West 1. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 7-1

2. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3 3. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 4-4

4. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 2-5 5. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 1-6

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.