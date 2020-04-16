Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-born MMA fighter Mangat to be part of series to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:31 IST
India-born MMA fighter Mangat to be part of series to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts practitioner Gurdarshan Mangat is set to be a part of a series which seeks to raise funds for the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The "Together At Home" series will provide fans an in-depth look into how MMA athletes are living through the coronavirus outbreak, as well as offer engaging home fitness workouts on April 18 and 19.

The series aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-Solidarity Fund, as well as encourage people to stay at home, stay inside, and practice social distancing. With the world in lockdown mode, Mangat has been using the spare time to learn the ins and outs of trading.

"I've been waking up every single day at 5am and learning the market, the fluctuations, and all these kinds of things that I never have time for. It's hard for me to be part of the stock market or trading because I'm normally always training at those times," he said. "The focus is normally solely on mixed martial arts, but right now I get to take kind of a break and enjoy a much more flexible schedule. So I've been trying to dive into different aspects of life." The series will end with "One World: Together at Home" global music special, featuring some of the biggest musical stars such as Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga.

Hosted by late night talk show icons Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, the global broadcast will help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic — with already USD 35 million raised till date..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks districts to prepare database of stranded migrants

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has directed collectors to prepare a data of all migrant workers stranded in their districts, whether their basic needs are being met and if psychological counselling is being provided to them in vi...

6.50 lakh medical kits to fight coronavirus dispatched from China: Indian envoy

The coronavirus medical test equipment being procured by India from China to combat the pandemic gathered pace on Thursday as 6.50 lakh Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits were dispatched to the country. In a tweet, Indias Ambassad...

COVID-19: Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and others team up to supply meals for healthcare staff

Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy along with her husband Ben Falcone, and Joel McHale have joined hands to supply meals to healthcare staff leading the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The quartet, along with Aimee C...

Centre needs to control main national system; CMs need to be given more powers to handle COVID-19: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.

Centre needs to control main national system CMs need to be given more powers to handle COVID-19 Cong leader Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020