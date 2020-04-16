India-born MMA fighter Mangat to be part of series to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts practitioner Gurdarshan Mangat is set to be a part of a series which seeks to raise funds for the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The "Together At Home" series will provide fans an in-depth look into how MMA athletes are living through the coronavirus outbreak, as well as offer engaging home fitness workouts on April 18 and 19.

The series aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-Solidarity Fund, as well as encourage people to stay at home, stay inside, and practice social distancing. With the world in lockdown mode, Mangat has been using the spare time to learn the ins and outs of trading.

"I've been waking up every single day at 5am and learning the market, the fluctuations, and all these kinds of things that I never have time for. It's hard for me to be part of the stock market or trading because I'm normally always training at those times," he said. "The focus is normally solely on mixed martial arts, but right now I get to take kind of a break and enjoy a much more flexible schedule. So I've been trying to dive into different aspects of life." The series will end with "One World: Together at Home" global music special, featuring some of the biggest musical stars such as Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga.

Hosted by late night talk show icons Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, the global broadcast will help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic — with already USD 35 million raised till date..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.