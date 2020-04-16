Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa quick Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to form

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:50 IST
Cricket-South Africa quick Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to form

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has hailed the impact of bowling coach Charl Langeveldt following a stunning return to form in limited overs series against England and Australia at the end of the 2019-20 season. Ngidi returned from eight months on the sidelines to take 12 wickets at an average of 16.08 in four One-Day Internationals, and 13 wickets at 18.87 each in six Twenty20 matches as he proved South Africa's most potent seamer.

That included defending seven runs off the final over to beat England in a 20-over game in London, and career-best figures of 6-58 in the ODI series against Australia as South Africa completed a 3-0 sweep. Ngidi credits former international Langeveldt with his return to form, after the latter was appointed to assist head coach Mark Boucher in December.

"He is very supportive, he encourages me to play the way I think, so as a bowler I feel really comfortable with executing my plans," Ngidi said in audio released by Cricket South Africa on Thursday. "I never feel as though he will not agree with what I am saying. He has been there before, he has been in situations where you have the ball and you have to deviate from the game-plan.

"He has got a lot of knowledge, and was a very skilful bowler. It has helped my cricket a lot." Despite his success, Ngidi feels he still has a lot more work to do to hit his best form.

"I would rate it (the season) at about a six (out of 10). It was good, but to me it was still not good enough. There were a few games I could have gone for less runs," he said. "I did pick up a few wickets, but it is not the finished product. I still feel I can deliver a whole lot more and be a whole lot better."

Ngidi was one of four players ordered to attend a special CSA conditioning camp in January. South Africa are due to tour Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in June, though that is looking increasingly unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue courts complex has requested all the officials there to use Aarogya Setu mobile app to keep themselves updated regarding risks, best practices and government advisories on the COVID-19 pandemic. District J...

Journalist beaten up for writing about qurantined families

A 35-year-old jouranlist was assaulted in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. Balasaheb Navgire was assaul...

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020