Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI-AIFF join hands to launch online coaching programme during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:51 IST
SAI-AIFF join hands to launch online coaching programme during lockdown

With the country under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has launched an online coach education programme starting next Monday. The 13-day refresher course which concludes on May 2 will be open to all SAI and AIFF licensed coaches with around 400-500 coaches being expected to join online. The course will see the participants attend sessions on an array of topics, ranging from prevention of injury, to video analysis, to principles of coaching age-group teams, and much more.

"It's an excellent initiative by AIFF and SAI to assemble coaches from across India to get a learning experience. It will refresh their thought process of football coaching," Savio Medeira, AIFF Head of Coach Education, and a former India International said. The opening session of the programme will be conducted by Medeira himself, with successive sessions being held by several AIFF instructors, including current senior India men's national team head coach Igor Stimac, AIFF technical director Isac Doru among others.

The AIFF had earlier conducted online coaching seminars for AIFF coach education instructors, and also online tutorial classes for referees. Medeira, also a former India coach, explained that the coaches would gain a lot of insights on how to manage players at the highest level when they get to learn from someone like Stimac.

"It's not every day that you get to learn from someone like Stimac. I'm sure all the participants are eagerly waiting to hear his takes on how to handle different situations in the dugout, and the dressing room," he said. Earlier, the AIFF had started online tutorial classes for referees across the country, besides conducting three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue courts complex has requested all the officials there to use Aarogya Setu mobile app to keep themselves updated regarding risks, best practices and government advisories on the COVID-19 pandemic. District J...

Journalist beaten up for writing about qurantined families

A 35-year-old jouranlist was assaulted in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. Balasaheb Navgire was assaul...

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020