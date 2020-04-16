Left Menu
Anand joins WWF India as ambassador for environment education

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:01 IST
Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has joined WWF (World Wide Fund) India as its ambassador for environment education programme

WWF India is celebrating its 50 years of conservation in India and it is delighted to see Anand lend his support to conservation and protection of the environment. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, governments, development organisations, corporates and individuals around the world are doing their bit to prevent the spread of the disease. Talking about his association with WWF India, Anand, said, "Our children deserve a better, greener and more sustainable world than the one we are living in today and it is our responsibility as parents and elders to show them the way. "I am very excited and happy to join WWF India and work together with them to enthuse more and more children and youth about the need to protect our natural world. I look forward to an enriching and progressive association with WWF India." WWF India's environment education programme is as old as the organisation itself, starting way back in 1976 with the Nature Clubs of India (NCI) initiative. Currently the environment education programme undertakes five large initiatives that reach out to school children, youth and citizens across the country and aim to create a generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers and environmentally conscious individuals. The environment education programme currently reaches out to over 5,00,000 children across 2000 schools in the country. PT AH SSCSSC

