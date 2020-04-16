The following are the top PTI stories at 21:00 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-IPL-LD POSTPONEMENT It's official: IPL 2020 suspended till further notice; will commence when it's safe New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The BCCI on Thursday suspended the 2020 Indian Premier League "till further notice", a decision that was conveyed to the franchises a couple of days back and was expected after the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic was extended. SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-INTERVIEW Still have lot to offer in T20 format, says Dinesh Karthik By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Dinesh Karthik understands the reason for his exclusion from India's ODI team after an underwhelming 2019 World Cup but what he can't comprehend is the T20 snub as that is one format where he is still confident of making significant contributions.

SPO-VIRUS-CA-LAYOFFS COVID-19 impact: Cricket Australia lays off staff till June end but hopeful of WT20 and India tour Melbourne, Apr 16 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30 as it battled a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic but remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November, followed by the India tour being held on schedule. SPO-TT-RANKINGS Sharath is highest-ranked Indian again at 31, Suthirtha breaks into top-100 New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot G Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian in the ITTF world rankings, jumping seven spots to reach 31.

SPO-VIRUS-ILEAGUE I-League cancellation call on Saturday: AIFF official Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation office-bearers will meet via a video-conference on Saturday afternoon to take a call on the fate of the suspended I-League, a top AIFF official said on Thursday. SPO-CRI-CAREY It would be strange to play T20 World Cup without fans: Carey Melbourne, Apr 16 (PTI) Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey says playing the upcoming T20 World Cup before empty stands would be strange and it would be ideal if the tournament is delayed to allow fans into stadiums.

SPO-CHESS-VIDIT GM Gujrathi sets his sight on next Candidates event By C SHYAM SUNDAR Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) He did live commentary during this edition's Candidates Chess in Russia but GM Vidit Gujrathi is now aiming be a part of the next edition along with an entry in world 's top-10 rankings. SPO-CRI-PCB-LOSS Absence of series against India results in PCB losing USD 90 million Karachi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suffered a revenue loss to the tune of USD 90 million in its last media rights deal because of the freezed bilateral cricket ties with India since 2008.

SPO-VIRUS-PGA-RESTART PGA Tour to re-start in June but no fans for first four weeks Ponte Vedra (United States), Apr 16 (PTI) PGA Tour, the world's biggest and most lucrative golf tour, is all set to resume activities in June but the first four events will be closed for public. SPO-VIRUS-MINISTRY-LD MEETING Sports Ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Continuing its dialogue with various stakeholders, the Sports Ministry on Thursday held a virtual meeting with 11 more National Sports Federations (NSFs) and discussed their future plans, keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-SUNIL Wife, daughter in same city but lockdown keeps hockey forward Sunil at training base Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) His wife and one-year-old daughter are not living too far from the training centre where Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil is currently based but he is resisting the urge to make a dash for home given the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-POLLOCK-TENDULKAR Tendulkar once told me he couldn't take on short-pitched deliveries in Australia: Pollock New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Former South African captain Shaun Pollock claimed that Sachin Tendulkar had once told him that he found it difficult to tackle the "short-pitched" bowling in Australia but effectively managed with shots over wicketkeeper and slip-cordon.

SPO-CRI-SHAMI-INJURY Wasn't in condition to play 2015 WC semis but Dhoni said can't go to any other bowler: Shami New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A serious knee injury had left Mohammed Shami virtually immobile prior to India's 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's assertion that he "can't be replaced" in a big game spurred the pacer to take the field with painkillers. SPO-CRI-LD MCGRATH McGrath musings: Cummins best pacer, bowlers better blokes than batsmen New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Australia's Pat Cummins is the most complete pacer among the current crop, says the legendary Glenn McGrath, who feels fast bowlers, in general, are "better blokes" and more hardworking than batsmen.

SPO-VIRUS-AUS-IND-HOTEL Adelaide Oval's new hotel could be offered to India as self-isolation centre: Report Melbourne, Apr 16 (PTI) Adelaide Oval's new hotel could be offered to the visiting Indian cricket team as a potential quarantine centre during its upcoming tour of Australia, which is currently under threat due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic..

