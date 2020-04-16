Report: Top prospect Green to enter G League

Five-star recruit Jalen Green will skip college and instead enter the NBA G League's professional pathway program, ESPN reported Thursday. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Fresno, Calif., was expected to make a formal announcement Thursday on social media at 1 p.m. ET.

Green is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He is also the nation's No. 2 combo guard and the No. 2 player in the state of California, per the index. Launched during the 2019-20 season, the G League's professional pathway offers a $125,000 salary for elite prospects as an alternative to the college route.

Following a five-month season in the G League, Green would be eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft. Green, who turned 18 in February, won gold medals with USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 and U19 World Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Auburn, Memphis, Oregon, Florida State and Southern California were among the schools competing for a commitment from the McDonald's All-American. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

