Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan talks 'Last Dance,' Bulls final season

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:45 IST
Jordan talks 'Last Dance,' Bulls final season

Days before the premiere of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary series, Michael Jordan opened up Thursday about the final season of his Chicago Bulls tenure in 1997-98, the central focus of the 10-part series. Jordan told "Good Morning America" that the name of the series, which debuts Sunday on ESPN, comes directly from a message that head coach Phil Jackson gave the team before the campaign.

"At the beginning of the season, it basically started when [Bulls general manager] Jerry Krause told Phil that he can go 82-0, and he would never get the chance to come back," Jordan said. "Knowing that I married myself to, obviously, and if he wasn't going to be the coach, then I obviously wasn't going to play. "So Phil started off the year saying, 'This is the last dance,' and we played it that way. So mentally, it just kind of tugged at you through the course of the year, you know, that this had to come to an end. But it also centered our focus to making sure we ended it right. So as sad as it sounded at the beginning of the year, we tried to rejoice and enjoy the year and finish it off the right way."

The 1997-98 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20 before winning the NBA title, capping their second three-peat in a span of eight years. Jordan retired after the season, before returning for two years with the Washington Wizards beginning in 2001. ESPN's docuseries will run two episodes every Sunday for five weeks. It was initially expected to debut in late May, but that was moved up due to the absence of other sports programming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team in 1997, providing much of the basis for the docuseries. Footage from Jordan's childhood, his arrival in 1984 and the growing pains that predated the six-time championship dynasty will be mixed amid the triumphs of a team that became a culture-sweeping phenomenon.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus relief bill to add $1.8 trillion to deficit

The coronavirus response bill passed by the U.S. Congress last month will increase the federal budget deficit by about 1.8 trillion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office CBO estimated Thursday.Although the coronavirus relief...

Protests erupt after deaths at U.S. factories in Mexican border town

Protests have erupted outside factories in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez in recent days after the deaths of several workers, including some employed by U.S. companies, from what the protesters said was the coronavirus.So far, 82 ...

Italy to start experimental immunity testing

Italy will begin administering experimental coronavirus immunity tests on an initial 150,000 people nationwide in early May as part of its efforts to reopen after a weekslong shutdown. Italys commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, ...

Backing Trump, U.S. Republicans call for WHO chief to resign

Republican U.S. lawmakers called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to withhold payments to the World Health Organization until its director general resigns, backing Trumps criticism of the U.N. agencys handling of the coronavirus pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020