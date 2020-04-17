Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dolphins GM to fans: 'Trust us to get it right'

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:09 IST
Dolphins GM to fans: 'Trust us to get it right'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has three first-round picks and a lot of eyeballs on him as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches on April 23. "We have an idea who we like," Grier said in a video conference call with media on Thursday.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 pick plus two additional picks acquired in trades for veteran players last season. Miami received the 18th overall pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and the 26th pick from the Houston Texans in a swap for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Grier also has a pair of second-round picks -- the 39th and 56th pick overall. Grier said the Dolphins have not set their final draft board.

"Again, we want to make sure we have all the information. We have medical meetings coming up in the next couple of days," Grier said. A popular pick among fans is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His injury history includes hip surgery that prevented his participation in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in February, other than the all-important physical. Tagovailoa also had two ankle surgeries and a hand injury while at Alabama.

"You always want the talent," Grier said. "You talk about the kid, the person, the work ethic. You do look at injuries, it is a factor, which position he plays and such." Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert are possibilities at No. 5 for the Dolphins, and Grier confessed they've discussed both prospects in great detail. That doesn't mean the Dolphins will draft either player.

"They're both interesting kids," Grier said. "I've gotten to know both of them through this process. They're really good players. Good people. Both have won a lot of games. Both are intelligent players." The Dolphins will not be influenced by fans pushing for certain players, Grier said, but they know South Florida likes Tua. If the season began tomorrow, 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback with Josh Rosen as the backup.

"I would say we've done a lot of things here with us and spent a lot of time -- (head coach) Brian (Flores), the coaching staff, scouts -- we've spent a lot of time going through it," Grier said. "We've spent a lot of time with the players. We've spent a lot of time doing it. We're going to do what we feel is best for the Miami Dolphins. I would hope that they have some trust in what we're doing, they believe in what we're doing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina sketches out $70 bln debt revamp with big coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy. Few global...

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Indias finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures....

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020