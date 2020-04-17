Left Menu
Broncos LB Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:52 IST
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19, his agent told NFL Network on Thursday. According to NFL Network, Miller "is at home resting and in good spirits" and plans to speak publicly on Friday. Multiple reports confirmed that the team is aware of the positive test.

Miller told reporters on a conference call last week he had been training in San Francisco when the coronavirus pandemic began to cause widespread stay-at-home orders, so he returned to Colorado. He was asked about how the situation has affected him and his offseason training. "Everybody's going through the same thing," Miller said. "It's a tough time. It's a crazy time that my mom and my grandmother didn't experience, and we're experiencing it. Just trying to stay the best, stay positive. Everything I need to do, I can do here at the house with my guys."

Miller has battled asthma since childhood, and he has used an inhaler during practices and games while with the Broncos. He is the second known NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Wednesday that he was recovering from the virus.

ESPN reported Wednesday that one member of the Los Angeles Chargers tested positive, and two others had shown symptoms. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also revealed he tested positive and has since recovered.

Miller, who turned 31 in March, had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, missing a game for the first time since 2013. He has 106 sacks and 216 QB hits in 135 games across nine seasons with the Broncos. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

