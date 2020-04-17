Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins preview

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:45 IST
Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Capsule --TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Quarterback The Dolphins have been connected to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for more than a year. With Tagovailoa's recovery from hip surgery apparently on schedule, the question is whether he'll be available at No. 5 overall. Miami might have to jump up a few spots for Tagovailoa, but would the Dolphins be just as happy with Oregon's Justin Herbert?

Left tackle The Dolphins didn't want to trade Laremy Tunsil, but Houston's mammoth offer last fall led to another gaping hole on the roster. It might be too late to get one of the top four tackles at 18th overall, but Miami could opt for Southern California's Austin Jackson or Houston's Josh Jones.

Running back Miami's backs were horrendous last season. Jordan Howard is a solid, downhill runner, but an agile complement would be ideal. That could mean Georgia's D'Andre Swift in Round 1 or LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 2.

Interior offensive line Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras provide a higher ceiling than last year's unit, but it's hard to trust Flowers and Karras is on a one-year contract. Michael Deiter was shaky as a rookie.

Edge rusher Miami added linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. None is a dangerous pass rusher. The Dolphins could use a Round 1 talent like LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson or Iowa's A.J. Epenesa.

Safety Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain aren't the most trustworthy duo.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Dolphins have found several quality players, but many have succeeded for other teams. Jordan Phillips and Jay Ajayi (from 2015), Laremy Tunsil and Kenyan Drake (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018) make up most of Miami's best picks. Tunsil brought a huge return from Houston, and Fitzpatrick brought a first-rounder from Pittsburgh, but Miami lost two great players. The Dolphins' best pick still on the roster is Xavien Howard, who is an excellent cornerback but was arrested on charges of domestic battery in December. The 2017 draft class is largely a disappointment, while the jury is still out on the 2018 group. It helps that 2015 first-rounder DeVante Parker finally broke out and then signed an extension.

Best pick: LT Laremy Tunsil, R1 2016 - Tunsil is no longer a Dolphin, but Miami used him to bring back two first-rounders and a second. Hard to argue with that haul. Worst pick: DE Charles Harris, R1 2017 - Harris had 12 QB hits as a rookie but has managed just 11 since. He has only 3.5 sacks total through three years.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 310.0 (27th)

RUSHING: 72.3 (32nd) PASSING: 237.8 (12th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: (397.8 (30th) RUSHING: (135.4 (27th)

PASSING: (262.4 (26th) --Field Level Media

