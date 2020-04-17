Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

McManis, 32, has been with the Bears since 2012, racking up 124 tackles, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception and one sack in 108 games (five starts). In 2019, McManis recorded a team-best eight special teams tackles even though he played just nine games because of injuries. According to the Bears, McManis ranks fourth in the NFL with 45 special teams tackles since 2015.

The Texans made McManis a fifth-round pick in the 2010 draft out of Northwestern. He appeared in 23 games for Houston, all as a reserve, notching 18 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. --Field Level Media

