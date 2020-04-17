Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics' Garrison removed from ventilator in COVID-19 battle

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:01 IST
Athletics' Garrison removed from ventilator in COVID-19 battle

Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is no longer using a ventilator to breathe in his battle with the coronavirus in a Louisiana hospital, his fiancee, Nikki Trudeaux, said Thursday. Trudeaux said the 54-year-old Garrison was taken off the ventilator on Wednesday after requiring it for 22 days.

"Webster Garrison is off the ventilator," Trudeaux wrote. "He is still weak and can't say words. He's mumbling a little bit. That's expected with that tube down his throat for that length of time and also being on all those sedatives so long. However, being on a ventilator for three weeks and one day, he is now breathing 100% on his own and his oxygen saturation level is at 100%." She later added, "Blessed for today's victory with Webster Garrison being off the vent, but he is not out of the woods!! So please continue to pray for him! This is a very difficult transition for him. ... #WebbyStrong"

Garrison was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, but the Athletics initially didn't reveal his identify while announcing a minor league staffer had tested positive. Oakland broadcaster and former pitcher Dallas Braden was relieved to hear the news in comments he made to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I love the man, he is wonderful," said Braden, who was at Double-A Midland for parts of the 2005-07 seasons when Garrison was the team's hitting coach. "You know Webby would always do whatever it takes for his players and do it with the biggest smile and deepest belly laugh. Some people make you want to go to work every day, and Webby is that guy. "The first thing I do every day is check Nikki's Twitter feed and I've been watching his progress, breathing 60% on his own, 80%. Today I was like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes!' I know he's going to pull through this. We know how utterly blessed we will be when he has recovered."

Garrison served as manager of the Class-A Stockton Ports last season. He is expected to lead one of the Athletics' Arizona rookie-level teams this season. Garrison played five games for Oakland in 1996 and went hitless in nine at-bats with one walk. He became a coach at Oakland's minor league level in 1999 and is entering his 22nd season with the organization.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Record 4,591 Americans die in last 24 hours

A record number of 4,591 Americans have died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly novel coronavirus in the US, which has the highest number of COVID-19 casualties in the world. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, by 8 pm on Th...

Tom Hardy's 'Capone' won't release in theatres, says director Josh Trank

Tom Hardy-starrer Capone will be going straight to a streaming service, director Josh Trank has announced. The movie, which was earlier titled Fonzo, is biopic on notorious gangster Al Capone. It will chronicle his struggle with early-onset...

Conley outduels LaVine in H-O-R-S-E competition

Mike Conley was pleased just to get in some good competition with the NBA season suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. That he won ESPNs H-O-R-S-E Challenge, beating Zach LaVine in the championship match aired Thursday night, was secon...

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020