Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: Ambition deferred, Chalmers eyes greatness at 'biggest' Games

Kyle Chalmers stunned the swimming world when he stormed to gold in the 100 metres freestyle at the Rio Olympics and the Australian believes greatness awaits if he can retain his title in Tokyo next year. The 21-year-old said he took a while to digest the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is convinced that the delay will only further raise the profile of the global gathering. Texans' O'Brien asks fans to withhold judgment on Hopkins deal

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was roundly roasted for trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for oft-injured running back David Johnson. Not only did the Texans not receive a first-round pick in return -- the 40th pick came back to Houston in that deal -- but Houston took on a massive contract for Johnson, who turns 29 in December and has been unable to reproduce his 2016 All-Pro production. USADA adapts in COVID-19 era with self-administered doping tests

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says a new self-administered doping test could help protect clean athletes, as the agency tries to ensure no one gets a "free pass" from reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes were able to administer the blood and urine tests themselves while being monitored live by a doping control officer via FaceTime or Zoom in the voluntary pilot program, USADA said. Highly unlikely U.S. Open would be held without fans: USTA head

The organizers of the U.S. Open said on Thursday a decision on whether to hold the Grand Slam this year amid the coronavirus outbreak will be made in June, and playing it without fans is on the table but highly unlikely. The U.S. Open, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, is both the largest and loudest of the four Grand Slam events on the tennis calendar and United States Tennis Association (USTA) chief executive Mike Dowse does not anticipate that changing. Wallace condemns Larson for using racial slur

Bubba Wallace, one of NASCAR's most successful African-American drivers, has condemned Kyle Larson for using a racial slur during an esports event, saying his fellow American needs to get such words "out of his vocabulary". Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and dropped by sponsors after he used the racial slur during a livestreamed broadcast of an iRacing esports event on Sunday. GM Veach: Chiefs working on extension for DT Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs are working to retain franchise-tagged defensive tackle Chris Jones on a long-term deal. "We know how talented Chris is, and I think the franchise tag speaks for it," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a pre-draft conference call Thursday. "We also have a lot of time. I mean, I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15, so there's a lot of time to continue the dialog and to work on something with Chris. We certainly are going to work to maintain him, not just for next year, but for the future." Jordan talks 'Last Dance,' Bulls final season

Days before the premiere of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary series, Michael Jordan opened up Thursday about the final season of his Chicago Bulls tenure in 1997-98, the central focus of the 10-part series. Jordan told "Good Morning America" that the name of the series, which debuts Sunday on ESPN, comes directly from a message that head coach Phil Jackson gave the team before the campaign. E-sports pull in more viewers as coronavirus halts live sports matches

Sports fans and players across the world frustrated by canceled matches because of the coronavirus epidemic are turning to e-sports, with professional real-world athletes joining virtual game tournaments of football, auto racing and basketball. "We've seen a dramatic increase in viewership" for e-sports broadcasts, said Todd Sitrin, senior vice president of Electronic Arts Inc's Competitive Gaming Division, adding that the maker of battle-royale sensation "Apex Legends" saw an increase of two to three times its normal viewership in the first quarter of 2020. Rams GM Snead on Gurley, Matthews payments: 'They'll get their money'

General manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams plan to pay former running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews the money they're owed following their release. Snead said Thursday in an interview with NFL Network that Gurley and Matthews, who both took to social media to call out the Rams for missing payments due, the contract guarantees will be delivered to both players. Halladay's widow on crash report: 'No one is perfect'

Responding to a report that Roy Halladay was doing aerial stunts and had drugs in his system when he fatally crashed his plane in 2017, the Hall of Fame pitcher's widow urged fans to be understanding. "Yesterday's NTSB report on Roy's accident was painful for our family, as it has caused us to relive the worst day of our lives. It has reinforced what I have previously stated, that no one is perfect," Brandy Halladay said in a statement released Thursday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.