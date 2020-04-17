Left Menu
Updated: 17-04-2020 10:40 IST
Triumph add 'curry,' 'Junior' to CS:GO team

Rahul "curry" Nemani and Paytyn "Junior" Johnson joined Triumph's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Thursday, and they enjoyed a triumphant debut with their new team. In the North American open qualifier for DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, Junior and curry helped Triumph rout a team known as Carrying Brian to HLTV 16-1 on Mirage to set up a final-round matchup with ETHEREAL on Friday.

Triumph in-game leader Alan "Shakezullah" Hardeman told Dust2.us that curry and Junior would be competing for the team although they had yet to sign official contracts. Junior, 19, joins Triumph from Recon 5, who earned a forfeit win Thursday in the DreamHack Masters spring qualifier. Curry, 17, was most recently with Under 21 after a stint with Team Divine.

Triumph had roster vacancies after Logan "Voltage" Long exited for Chaos Esports Club earlier this month at the same time the club parted ways with Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk. The Triumph roster for the Thursday win consisted of Shakezullah, Junior, curry, Gabe "Spongey" Greiner and Michael "Grim" Wince.

Sixteen teams are competing in the single-elimination North American open qualifier for DreamHack Masters Spring, with the top four teams advancing to the closed qualifier. From Saturday to Monday, the closed qualifier will include the Bad News Bears, Cloud9, Team Envy and Swole Patrol plus the four teams from the open qualifier. The top two sides will earn spots in the $100,000 main event, scheduled for May 19-June 14.

