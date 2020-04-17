Left Menu
Berlin Formula E grand prix postponed

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:25 IST
The Berlin Formula E Grand Prix scheduled for June 21 was postponed as organisers of F1's green cousin extended the championship's coronavirus suspension to July. Berlin brings to five the number of races called off in the series after Rome, Paris, Seoul and Jakarta.

"With strict containment measures continuing to be put in place globally by governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the the end of June," organisers explained in a statement. It added that all available options were being looked at to finish the season.

These include staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new double-headers and extending the season beyond its original end date..

