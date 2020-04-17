Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:35 IST
Golf tournaments in Germany and France cancelled

The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Scottish Open has been postponed. The BMW International Open was to be played in Munich from June 25-28 and the Open de France was scheduled to take place a week later.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has banned large public gatherings in the country through August 31 and the French government has done the same until mid-July. The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12. Discussions on a rescheduled date are ongoing.

