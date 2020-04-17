Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76

Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76PTI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:56 IST
Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced Friday. "Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS (National Health Service) staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the club said in a statement.
The club said it was "devastated" at the news. A famously tough-tackling center-half, England international Hunter made more than 700 appearances for Yorkshire club Leeds during their most successful era of the late 1960s through to the mid-1970s under manager Don Revie.
- READ MORE ON:
- Leeds United
- NHS
- Leeds
- Yorkshire
- England
