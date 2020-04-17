Left Menu
Former footballer Norman Hunter dies after contracting coronavirus

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter died on Friday at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:13 IST
Former footballer Norman Hunter dies after contracting coronavirus
Norman Hunter (Photo/ England football team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter died on Friday at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus. "Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76," the club said in a statement.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the statement added. Hunter made his Leeds debut in 1962 when he was just 18 years old. Hunter amassed a huge 726 appearances for Leeds United over a 14 year period, the club's most successful to date, earning the infamous nickname "Bites Yer Legs".

He won a total of 28 caps for England and was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, whilst was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1974. (ANI)

