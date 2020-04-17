Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laver Cup postponed to 2021

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the changes to the international tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:21 IST
Laver Cup postponed to 2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the changes to the international tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of this year, the event will now take place in September 2021.

"Event organizers today announced that the Laver Cup will not be held in 2020, but will return to Boston in 2021, a move prompted by changes to the international tennis calendar which created a scheduling conflict with other major international tennis events," Laver Cup said in a statement. "The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will now be held at TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021. Since the French Open's March 17 rescheduling announcement, Laver Cup organizers have been closely monitoring the situation with their partners - Tennis Australia and the USTA - as well as the ATP. Ultimately though, the international tennis schedule precluded the ability of the organizers to stage the event and therefore there was no reason to delay the inevitable decision," it added.

Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said postponing the event was the 'responsible course of action'. "We needed to make a decision now on our event. We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts," Godsick said in a statement.

"We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston. We thank them all for their unwavering dedication, hard work, support and understanding and we can't wait to bring happier times to Boston in 2021," he added. The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said it is unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year.

"It's unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage, it's the right thing to do for everyone concerned," Federer said. "Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI exempts accounts with moratorium benefits from asset recognition norms for 90 days

Virtually doubling the timeframe for recognizing a loan as a non-performing asset NPA, the Reserve Bank announced an asset classification standstill for March-May, giving one more benefit to borrowers hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pand...

New York governor attacks Trump for 'passing buck' on pandemic response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of passing the buck to the states and favoring big business over communities hardest hit. Cuom...

Italy's coronavirus deaths edge higher, new lockdown approach urged

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 575 on Friday, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly and scientists warned that infections were now mainly happening among family members. The daily ta...

Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020