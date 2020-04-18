Left Menu
Blues LW MacEachern agrees to two-year extension

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:54 IST
Blues LW MacEachern agrees to two-year extension

St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern agreed to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $900,000, the team announced Friday. MacEachern, 26, was slated to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season.

MacEachern recorded seven goals, three assists and 33 penalty minutes in 51 games this season. He had three goals and two assists in 29 games during his rookie season of 2018-19, although he did not appear in any playoff games as the Blues skated toward the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

MacEachern is the third member of the Blues to agree to a contract extension this week. Fellow forward Sammy Blais signed a two-year, $3 million extension and defenseman Marco Scandella secured a four-year, $13.1 million extension.

