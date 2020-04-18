Left Menu
Blue Jackets G Korpisalo signs two-year extension

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:23 IST
Blue Jackets G Korpisalo signs two-year extension

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but multiple media outlets reported that the extension holds an average annual value of $2.8 million.

Korpisalo, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, has posted a 19-12-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2019-20. He pieced together a career-high, five-game winning streak from Dec. 16-23 and a personal-best, nine-game point streak (6-0-3) from Dec. 9-27. Korpisalo, who will turn 26 on April 28, was chosen to appear in his first career NHL All-Star Game this season before a knee injury prevented him from doing so. He missed 25 games due to the injury.

"Joonas had the opportunity to play a lot of games for us early in the season before he was injured, and (he) responded by playing at an All-Star level," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a young, talented goaltender with a great work ethic and desire to succeed and we are very excited to see his continued development and improvement moving forward." Korpisalo sports a 60-43-14 record with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 127 career appearances since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Korpisalo spent four seasons in his native Finland's top professional league from 2012-15, producing a 17-15-7 record in 48 games with Ilves Tampere and Jokerit. He played for Finland in the 2017 IIHF World Championships, 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships and 2012 IIHF World U18 Championships. --Field Level Media

