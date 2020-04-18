Broncos' Miller on testing positive: 'I was shocked'

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:45 IST
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller admitted he was stunned to learn that he tested positive for the coronavirus, especially since he maintains he was strict in his adherence to social distancing. "I was shocked," Miller said Friday morning on NBC's "Today" show. "I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I've probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car."

Miller, who has asthma, said he had a simple cough that worsened over time. He elected to get tested for the illness on Tuesday after his condition wasn't improving despite using his nebulizer (breathing device). The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl 50 MVP told ESPN's "NFL Live" later on Friday that anyone is susceptible to the coronavirus.

"What keeps me at peace is knowing I did everything I was supposed to do," Miller said. "I was here at home. I've been here at home for about a month now, and I've probably left the house a total of four times. And when I left, I didn't get out of the car or anything like that. "I didn't have any contact. I was just riding with my brother up the street to get some food. I literally took it serious, I wasn't out and about. It hit me right here in my house."

Miller is the second known NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Wednesday that he was recovering from the virus. ESPN reported Wednesday that one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization tested positive and two others had shown symptoms.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton previously revealed he tested positive and has since recovered. Miller, 31, had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, missing a game for the first time since 2013. The three-time All-Pro has 106 sacks and 216 QB hits in 135 games across nine seasons with the Broncos.

