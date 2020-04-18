Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Progress in women's football could be undone, warns FIFPRO

The recent progress of women's football is at risk of being undone as the sport is brought to a standstill by the novel coronavirus, the players union FIFPRO told Reuters television in on Friday. FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday that the women's game could face an "existential threat" and many players could lose their livelihoods in the aftermath of the pandemic. Tennis: Governing bodies join forces to answer players' cry for financial help

The tennis governing bodies have joined forces to support lower-level professionals who are struggling financially during the sport's shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who depend solely on tournament winnings without the chance to earn a living. Manfred meets with managers in hourlong chat session

Commissioner Rob Manfred assembled Major League Baseball managers for one hour Friday in a virtual session meant to answer questions teams have in a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Athletic, which first reported the meeting took place, cited three managers who participated but said nothing substantive took place on the call. Ionescu picked first as WNBA draft kicks off under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBA's draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid quarantine life in the COVID-19 era. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to score 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, was selected by the New York Liberty, as the franchise looks to rebuild after back-to-back seasons of lackluster performance. NFL: Teams can pause draft clock during technical issues

NFL executives could look like part of a fantasy football league next week when the 2020 NFL Draft goes virtual. A mock draft is scheduled for Monday to test the technology and communications protocols and processes set forth by the NFL in holding the draft in a virtual environment. Djokovic shares Olympic regrets with Murray in live chat

Live tennis action is a fading memory during the coronavirus shutdown but 20,000 fans tuned in to watch old rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray chew the fat on Instagram on Friday. Sitting on their sofas at home, the duo spent an entertaining hour reminiscing about some of the classics in their 36-match series, painful losses and even came up with the perfect tennis player. Broncos' Miller on testing positive: 'I was shocked'

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller admitted he was stunned to learn that he tested positive for the coronavirus, especially since he maintains he was strict in his adherence to social distancing. "I was shocked," Miller said Friday morning on NBC's "Today" show. "I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I've probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car." Hopkins, Johnson pleased with Cards-Texans trade

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was prepared for the Houston Texans to trade him. He's happy he wound up with the Arizona Cardinals. "I was very excited, actually, about it because what Arizona has been building, having a young quarterback, a young team and also having veterans," Hopkins told the media in a conference call on Friday, his first comments since the trade a month ago. NBA: Players to receive 25% less pay from May 15

The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to withhold 25% of each player's salary from May 15 due to the shutdown of the sport because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deal would provide a gradual reduction in player salaries in case a "force majeure" event, such as the pandemic, wipes out the rest of the regular season. MLS extends moratorium on matches to June 8 due to coronavirus

Major League Soccer said on Friday it extended its moratorium on matches until at least June 8 because of the coronavirus outbreak and is exploring a number of ways to play the entire 2020 season. All MLS teams had played two of their 34 scheduled regular season games when action was suspended in mid-March as the league implemented measures in response to the pandemic.

