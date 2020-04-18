Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:29 IST
NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Through this agreement, and in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, partial reductions of 25% will begin with the players' twice-a-month payment due on May 15," the league said in a statement.

The league noted that the collective bargaining agreement between the league and National Basketball Players Association stipulates that compensation of all players will be reduced in the case of a "force majeure" event such as an epidemic or government order. The amount of salary lost is calculated based on the number of games missed.

Although no games have been played since March 11, players have continued to receive their full salaries and are to receive their full wages on May 1. Under the plan, money withheld would be set aside and paid out to players if the season resumes, depending on how many games are played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next years Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn t...

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020