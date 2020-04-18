Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silver: NBA has no timetable to restart

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:42 IST
Silver: NBA has no timetable to restart

The NBA isn't close to making any decisions on a potential restart, and it isn't setting any deadlines, commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. The league has been shut down since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

Silver addressed the league's state amid the coronavirus pandemic in a Friday conference call with media members, but he offered no firm answers regarding the future. "Based on the reports that we got from varied outside officials, current public health officials ... we are not in a position to make any decisions, and it's unclear when we will be," he said.

Regarding what could prompt a decision on a potential resumption of NBA action, Silver said, "I think we're looking for the number of new infections to come down. We're looking for the availability of testing on a large scale. We're looking at the path that we're on for potentially a vaccine. We're looking at antivirals. "On top of that, we're paying close attention to what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is telling us on a federal level and what these various state rules are that are in place.

"There's a lot of data that all has to be melded together to help make these decisions, but that's part of the uncertainty. I think we're not even at the point where we can say, 'If only A, B, and C were met, then there's a clear path.' I think there's still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward." Silver confirmed recent media reports that the NBA has considered the possibility of teams being quarantined and playing games in empty arenas.

"We are looking at all those things right now," he said. "I'd say that in terms of bubble-like concepts, many of them have been proposed to us and we've only listened. We are not seriously engaged yet in that type of environment because I can't answer what precisely would we need to see in order to feel that that environment provided the needed health and safety for our players and everyone involved. "I know it's frustrating -- it is for me and everyone involved that I am not in position to be able to answer the question. ... There is still enormous uncertainty around the virus as well."

Silver also said the league could consider adjusting its regular-season or playoff format depending on when play can resume. "The direction that the league office has received from our teams is, again, all rules are off at this point given the situation we find ourselves in, that the country is in," Silver said. "If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different than what we've done historically, we should be modeling it."

Silver quoted Disney executive chairman Bob Iger, who recently spoke to the NBA's owners, as saying, "From his standpoint, it's about the data and not the date." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next years Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn t...

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020