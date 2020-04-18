Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITA abolishes posts of Life Presidents, Life Vice Presidents on Ministry's direction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:51 IST
AITA abolishes posts of Life Presidents, Life Vice Presidents on Ministry's direction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has agreed to abolish honorary posts of Life President, Life Vice President and Life Counsellor on the direction of the Sports Ministry, which termed the creation of such posts as violation of the National Sports Code. The decision means that senior sports administrator Anil Khanna and former external affairs ministers S M Krishna and Yashwant Sinha cannot remain with the federation as Life Presidents.

The ministry's decision also affects eight people including former Davis Cup captains Jaideep Mukhejea and Naresh Kumar, who held the post of Life Vice President. The six other Life Vice Presidents are D V Bhatia, Ghanshyam Patel, Narendra Kumar, Natwar Singh, Bollywood actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Hamied T D Franics held the post of Life Counsellor.

The ministry shot off a letter to the AITA on March 16, conveying that creation of such posts are in contravention of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. "The NSDCI does not provide for the posts such as 'Life President' and 'Life Vice President' etc in NSF," the letter written by Deputy Secretary SPS Tomar stated.

"As the appointment is not in accordance with the provision of the NSDCI-2011, AITA is directed to amend its bye-laws in conformity with NSDCI-2-11 within six weeks from trhe date of issue of the letter," the letter read further. The ministry also referred to a Delhi High Court Judgement in Mahipal Singh & Others vs Union of India & Others wherein the HC observed that NSF availing recognition from the government did not have any authority to create such posts, where the NSCI did not contemplate the existence of such a post.

AITA CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep told PTI that they have decided to implement the sports ministry's direction. "AITA, which has always worked closely with the MYAS with its guidance and support, has decided to adhere to the directive of the ministry regarding abolition of the posts of Life President, Life Vice President. The individuals were decorated with these posts in the past to honour their long association with the game and their contributions to its growth," Bishwadeep said.

"There were no privileges attached with these posts. We have communicated the decision to the people who held these posts. We have six weeks to amend the bye-laws and we will do it soon," he added. It may be mentioned that a petition was recently filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the creation of such posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas: CM Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas CM Kejriwal....

Lockdown hits school girls’ access to sanitary pads: Officials

The aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, especially among school girls in remote areas of Rajasthan, has hit a roadblock due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials on SaturdayThe Rajasthan State Child Rights Commission has i...

Queen cancels birthday gun salute in Covid-19 lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled all traditional celebratory plans for her 94th birthday on April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the 93-year-old monarch...

Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020