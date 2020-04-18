The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: SPO-LOCKDOWN-BAD-LD IOC India's top shuttlers go back to studies for employer's assessment tests (Eds: Adding another line in para 6) New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) With the court out of bounds and the racquet resting, some of India's top shuttlers have gone back to studies to appear in online assessment tests conducted by their employer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). SPO-AITA-MINISTRY AITA abolishes posts of Life Presidents, Life Vice Presidents on Ministry's direction By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has agreed to abolish honorary posts of Life President, Life Vice President and Life Counsellor on the direction of the Sports Ministry, which termed the creation of such posts as violation of the National Sports Code.

SPO-CRI-POLLOCK-SRINATH Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock Johannesburg, Apr 18 (PTI) Javagal Srinath spearheaded India's pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI Chhetri says he cried under pressure while playing in Kolkata in early days, contemplated quitting New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) One of India's greatest footballers, Sunil Chhetri reveals he was under so much pressure while playing in Kolkata early in his career that he cried many times and even contemplated quitting the sport.

SPO-RIJIJU-LD IOA Undesirable conduct of individuals shouldn't dampen cooperation: Rijiju on Ministry-IOA tiff (Eds: Recasting intro, adding inputs) New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Undesirable conduct of individuals should not come in the way of institutional cooperation, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, trying to defuse the tension after the IOA complained of ministry interference in national federations and drew sharp criticism from the sports secretary. SPO-VIRUS-BCCI-MASKS BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force'; video features messages from Kohli, Tendulkar New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Featuring India's most revered cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the BCCI has created a new video to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-SAI Hockey India, SAI collaborate to conduct online coaches development sessions New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) In a bid to make use of the lockdown period, Hockey India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday announced the introduction of a 21-day Coaches Development Sessions (CDS). SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER 2016 IPL title one of the best memories of my career: Warner New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Explosive Australia opener David Warner has rated the 2016 Indian Premier League title triumph with Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of the best memories of his career.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI Dhoni arguably the greatest captain ever: Pietersen Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain ever. SPO-CRI-CAREY-IPL Australia wicket-keeper Carey not sure of IPL happening this year Melbourne, Apr 18 (PTI) Alex Carey was eagerly waiting to share the Delhi Capitals dugout alongside the great Ricky Ponting but the Australian wicket-keeper now feels he is unlikely to get the opportunity this year with the IPL indefinitely postponed.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CPL CPL can't fight potential IPL clash but hopes BCCI figures out its own window New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Caribbean Premier League (CPL) CEO Pete Russell expects the T20 league to take place as scheduled in September and hopes the BCCI figures out "its own window" for the IPL which has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-TANVIR Tanvir urges fellow Pakistan cricketers to use social media responsibly Karachi, Apr 18 (PTI) Pakistan's T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir is upset with the irresponsible use of social media by some of his fellow players.

