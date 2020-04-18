COVID-19: Sri Lanka Cricket launches 'Coach Education App'

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has launched 'Coach Education App' a digital facility to help its coaches develop and enhance knowledge at their home amid the rising coronavirus concerns. The application is for the coaches of the SLC High-Performance Centers, Clubs, Provincial, District and for the coaches at the school level.

Apart from them, coaches who conduct private academies and holds a coaching license issued by the SLC also can use the 'Coach Education App'. "The new app enables coaches to continue to engage with their coach educators in a way that's most valuable to them. It is another value-add program that we are pleased to introduce on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket," said Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Cricket Operations Officer of the SLC in an official statement.

The newly built app consists of Online Classroom facilities, Skill Video Library, Coaching pathway, Education Articles, information on Upcoming Coach Education Programs. "Our platform was developed to digitally connect all coaches to uplift their knowledge and to track own development with technology accessible to every coach, anywhere," said Heshan De Mel, Head of Coach Education Unit of the SLC.

Earlier on April 10, the SLC donated LKR 25 million, to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund. Also, the apex body had postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice, and all its players and employees to remain indoors. (ANI)

