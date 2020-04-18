Reports: Ravens sign LB Ryan to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with middle linebacker Jake Ryan, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ryan, 28, was Green Bay's fourth-round pick in 2015 and registered 213 tackles in 43 games (27 starts) during the 2015-17 seasons with the Packers.

He appeared in just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season on special teams after missing the entire 2018 campaign due to a torn ACL in training camp. Ryan joins a Baltimore defense that lost inside linebackers Josh Bynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Patrick Onwuasor (New York Jets) in free agency.

