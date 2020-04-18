Dragons keep rolling with OWL win over Spark

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:54 IST
Led by tanks Ji-won "Stand1" Seo and Jun-woo "Void" Kang, the Dragons (5-1) cruised to a clean series win on the back of superior frontline play. Image Credit: ANI

The Shanghai Dragons continued their strong play in the Pacific East division with a 3-0-1 victory over the Hangzhou Spark in Saturday's Overwatch League action. Led by tanks Ji-won "Stand1" Seo and Jun-woo "Void" Kang, the Dragons (5-1) cruised to a clean series win on the back of superior frontline play.

Shanghai took Busan 2-1 and Route 66 3-2 to go up 2-0 into the first break. The Spark fought hard on Numbani, finishing the map with time for an overtime attack period of more than three minutes. The Dragons held, though, resulting in a 3-3 draw. The Dragons turned the momentum into a 2-1 win on Hanamura to secure the series win. Also, Saturday, the Chengdu Hunters (3-4) picked up a dominant 3-0 win over the Guangzhou Charge (3-4). The Hunters were brutal with their Wrecking Ball + Pharah compositions, taking Lijiang Tower 2-0, full-holding Rialto 1-0, and dominating Hollywood 2-0 for the perfect series.

Week 11 concludes on Sunday with two matches: --Guangzhou Charge vs Hangzhou Spark

--Chengdu Hunters vs Shanghai Dragons Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6 2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 8-1, 26-11-0, +15

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11 4. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, 15-4-1, +11

5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-2, 15-6-0, +9 6. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 4-2, 14-10-1, +4

7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2 8. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-4, 18-17-0, +1

9. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1 10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-3, 11-13-1, -2 12. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-5, 18-19-0, -1

13. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-4, 14-13-0, +1 14. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 3-4, 11-13-0, -2

15. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 3-4, 11-16-0, -5 16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

17. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-3, 8-11-0, -3 18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, 11-17-0, -6

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13 20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-7, 7-23-2, -16

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

