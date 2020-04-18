IOA chief supports Rijiju's target to be among 10 in 2028 Olympics
Updated: 18-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:30 IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Saturday backed Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, where he stressed the need to improve the overall sports ecosystem in the country. Union Minister Rijiju has said that the ministry and the National Sporting Federations (NSFs) were working together to improve the overall sports ecosystem in the country and focusing on finishing among top 10 in the 2028 Olympics.
"I fully agree with the statement of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ... we also have to work together to fulfill the targets set by the minister for 2028, that is, India among top 10 in medal tally list," said Batra in a statement. The Sports Minister's remarks came after some sections of media had claimed the autonomous functioning of NSFs vis-a-vis perceived control of the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in their day-to-day functioning. (ANI)
