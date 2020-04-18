Left Menu
Report: Jets entertain talks about acquiring CB Ryan

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:04 IST
While acquiring Ryan reportedly will cost in the neighborhood of $10 million per season, the Jets will free up $11 million after cornerback Trumaine Johnson's release with a post-June 1 designation. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New York Jets have entertained internal discussions about acquiring free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan, the New York Daily News reported. While acquiring Ryan reportedly will cost in the neighborhood of $10 million per season, the Jets will free up $11 million after cornerback Trumaine Johnson's release with a post-June 1 designation.

Ryan, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans after the 2016 season, is coming off his best season in Tennessee. The 29-year-old recorded career-highs in tackles (113), sacks (4.5), passes defended (18) and forced fumbles (four) in 2019 to go along with four interceptions. Ryan also picked off Tom Brady and scampered into the end zone in the waning moments of Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round on Jan. 4.

Ryan has collected 494 tackles, 17 interceptions, and 11 sacks in 109 career games with the Patriots (2013-16) and Titans. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

