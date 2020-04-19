Spurs' Aldridge would be OK with return to Portland

Quote here Source Title

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge spent his first nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he is open to finishing his career with the club. Aldridge, now in his fifth season with the San Antonio Spurs, will become a free agent after the 2020-21 campaign. He is making $26 million in the first season of a two-year, $50 million deal.

The 34-year-old is enjoying his tenure with the Spurs but is tempted by a return to the Pacific Northwest and a reunion with star guard Damian Lillard. "As I think about it, I think I would be cool with it ending in two places, either with San Antonio or in Portland," Aldridge told NBA.com. "I think either one would be fine with me. I feel like I've made some good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I'm in a really good family in San Antonio. They understand me. I understand them. So, I like that.

"I feel I have a lot of history in Portland. So, going back there to finish would be fine also. I'm perfectly fine with finishing my career in San Antonio, riding it out until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to go young, then I wouldn't mind going to Portland." Some of the speculation was fueled by Lillard earlier this week, when he was asked on a team chat session with fans on Twitter which former teammate he'd add to the roster.

"I'd add Lamarcus," answered Lillard, who played three seasons with Aldridge. Aldridge apparently responded with an eyes emoji. The Trail Blazers have since deleted the tweet.

Aldridge is Portland's all-time leading rebounder (5,434) and ranks third in points (12,562), trailing Lillard (14,586) and leader Clyde Drexler (18,040). Aldridge left the Trail Blazers as a free agent after the 2014-15 season. He has made three of his seven All-Star appearances with the Spurs and was averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 53 games before the current campaign was paused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall, Aldridge has career averages of 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 1003 NBA games (962 starts) since being the No. 2 overall pick in 2006. --Field Level Media

