Report: Jaguars shopping RB Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions with multiple teams about running back Leonard Fournette, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. No other teams were named, but the report suggested a deal could happen soon, with the start of the NFL draft approaching Thursday.

Fournette, 25, is coming off a career-high 1,152 rushing yards in 2019, his second 1,000-yard campaign in three NFL seasons. He is due $4.17 million in salary in 2020, and the team must decide by May 4 whether to exercise his 2021 option, which would cost around $8-9 million. Fournette's roster status was in question last year after he managed just 439 rushing yards in eight games in 2018, missing time due to injury and a one-game suspension for fighting. Because of that suspension, the team reportedly voided the remaining guarantees in Fournette's contract.

Earlier this week, Fournette campaigned for the Jaguars to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton, adding that meant "no disrespect" to presumed starter Gardner Minshew. Drafted fourth overall out of LSU in 2017, Fournette has 2,631 rushing yards (4.0 average) and 17 touchdowns across 36 games through three seasons. he also has 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two scores.

The Jaguars have already acquired ample draft capital by trading away players over the last several months, including two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, fourth-round picks for quarterback Nick Foles and cornerback A.J. Bouye, and a fifth-round pick for defensive end Calais Campbell. Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is also believed to be available after publicly requesting a trade.

