Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jaguars shopping RB Fournette

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 04:34 IST
Report: Jaguars shopping RB Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions with multiple teams about running back Leonard Fournette, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. No other teams were named, but the report suggested a deal could happen soon, with the start of the NFL draft approaching Thursday.

Fournette, 25, is coming off a career-high 1,152 rushing yards in 2019, his second 1,000-yard campaign in three NFL seasons. He is due $4.17 million in salary in 2020, and the team must decide by May 4 whether to exercise his 2021 option, which would cost around $8-9 million. Fournette's roster status was in question last year after he managed just 439 rushing yards in eight games in 2018, missing time due to injury and a one-game suspension for fighting. Because of that suspension, the team reportedly voided the remaining guarantees in Fournette's contract.

Earlier this week, Fournette campaigned for the Jaguars to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton, adding that meant "no disrespect" to presumed starter Gardner Minshew. Drafted fourth overall out of LSU in 2017, Fournette has 2,631 rushing yards (4.0 average) and 17 touchdowns across 36 games through three seasons. he also has 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two scores.

The Jaguars have already acquired ample draft capital by trading away players over the last several months, including two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, fourth-round picks for quarterback Nick Foles and cornerback A.J. Bouye, and a fifth-round pick for defensive end Calais Campbell. Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is also believed to be available after publicly requesting a trade.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country mig...

Brazilian drivers protest virus lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities. Protesters in trucks, cars and motorcycles, some wrapped in the countrys green and yellow flag, honked h...

Report: Nuggets to promote Booth to GM

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, The Athletic reported Saturday. The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive ...

Kings sign G Ingham to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender and former sixth-round draft pick Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. Ingham, 19, played in 46 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this past season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020