Dolphins waive DT Willis, 5 others

The Miami Dolphins waived six players on Saturday, including former University of Florida and University of Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis. Also waived were linebackers Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II, wide receivers Andy Jones and Terry Wright, and cornerback Linden Stephens.

Willis, 24, was pegged as a possible mid-round pick entering the 2019 NFL Draft but wound up going undrafted, perhaps because of a history of injuries and off-field incidents. He initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft but did not make the 53-man roster, and later latched on with the Dolphins. Willis played in two games as a rookie, assisting on two tackles.

Each of the other five players waived Saturday are former undrafted free agents, including three who were rookies in 2019. Stephens, 25, played in three games in 2019, collecting three tackles.

Davis, 24, also played in three games, recording no official statistics. Carlock, Jones and Wright did not play in a game in 2019.

