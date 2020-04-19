Left Menu
Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:03 IST
Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Saturday with a touching Instagram post. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," she wrote, posting a picture of the couple.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26. Gianna, along with her basketball teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also died in the crash, was honored at Friday's WNBA draft as honorary selections.

Vanessa Bryant recorded an emotional message for the draft broadcast, saying being drafted into the women's league "would have been a dream come true" for Gianna. After the conclusion of the draft on Friday night, the WNBA announced the creation of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, given to "an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception, and advancement of women's and girls' basketball at all levels."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

