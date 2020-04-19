Left Menu
Bhutia joins Pele, Maradona in paying tribute to 'humanity's heroes'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:45 IST
Bhutia joins Pele, Maradona in paying tribute to 'humanity's heroes'

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has joined football greats Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane in applauding healthcare workers and humanity's other "heroes" for putting their own lives at risk to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhutia is among 50 past and present football stars who featured in #WeWillWin campaign of FIFA, a special video to pay tribute to the efforts made by healthcare workers and other professionals who are giving their all to ensure the society continues to function in the face of the novel coronavirus.

"Across the globe, staff and volunteers at medical facilities have been risking their lives on a daily basis to support humankind. Some have, sadly, paid the ultimate price," the FIFA said in a statement. "People working or volunteering in law enforcement, pharmacies, shops, warehouses, delivery services, public transport, and safety and security have also been playing a key role in protecting our way of life.

"To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you." The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed over 1.60 lakh lives while infecting over 20 lakh people across the world. The FIFA added in a tweet: "To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA." Among the other football greats who featured in the campaign are David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Kaka, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo (Brazil) and Marco van Basten.

