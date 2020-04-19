Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing federation arranges mental fitness session for boxers during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:07 IST
Boxing federation arranges mental fitness session for boxers during lockdown

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday became the first national sports body to conduct a mental fitness and emotional well-being session, which was attended by 374 boxers and coaches from the country. The interactive session covered pressing issues like match-day anxiety, training in absence of coach and how to maintain well-being during such uncertain times. The experts also discussed tips on positivity and mindfulness.

Dr.Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Divya Jain, Sports Psychologist, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare, conducted the session. "It is so important that the BFI is giving emphasis to mental conditioning and wellness in these times. It's a very good initiative that needs to happen at all levels as a continuous effort," said Dr. Parikh. During the session it was conveyed that to overcome the match-day anxiety, the pugilists should keep themselves relaxed by listening to soothing music and not think about the outcome of the bout. Divya Jain, on her part, said: "Success in sport and other fields is not just about your technical skill base but also mental conditioning and as a player, you need to stay focused, confident and positive. Also, just like you devote time for physical training it is equally important that we devote time for mental conditioning as well." PTI AT KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

Possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. In...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Popstar Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At a Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of color from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-s...

Rs 36,659 cr transferred to bank accounts of 16.01 cr beneficiaries: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance on Sunday said that more than Rs 36,659 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 16.01 crore beneficiaries between March 17 and April 17 of the lockdown period. More than Rs 36,659 crore has been transferred by ...

G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on coronavirus -Saudi TV

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported. Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020