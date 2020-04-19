Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farah hails 'mind-blowing' WWII veteran fundraiser

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:05 IST
Farah hails 'mind-blowing' WWII veteran fundraiser

British distance great Mo Farah has said his medal-winning exploits "don't mean anything" compared to the exploits of a 99-year-old British World War II veteran and coronavirus fundraiser. Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, has raised more than �25 million ($31 million, 29 million euros) for health workers, having initially set out to raise just �1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden.

"It's incredible -- there are no real words to describe Tom," four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah told Sky Sports News on Sunday. "I've won medals for years, but that doesn't mean anything really," added Farah, the 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

"To come back to reality and realise you're making a difference for so many people who are putting their lives at risk -- for someone at his age it's mind-blowing," added Farah of Moore, who has become something of a global phenomenon thanks to social media. "We get celebrated for making the country proud winning medals, but (other people) should be celebrated too for putting their lives at risk and doing the charity work." With all major sport worldwide suspended due to the outbreak and what should have been this year's Olympics in Tokyo postponed until 2021, Farah has been involved in some fundraising efforts of his own on behalf of the UK's National Health Service amid a national lockdown in Britain.

Farah recently completed the Run for Heroes 5K on a treadmill at his home after being nominated by former Chelsea captain John Terry. Those taking part are asked to donate �5 after completing the event and to then nominate five more further individuals to take up the challenge.

"It's really important to see the work they are doing to help others. "I got nominated by John Terry, who has been doing a lot of running. It's nice to see so many people coming out and creating challenges.

"We have got the time on our hands so let's get involved." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

A doctor dies of COVID-19 in Chennai at a private hospital: Hospital sources.

A doctor dies of COVID-19 in Chennai at a private hospital Hospital sources....

COVID-19: Shed politics, let's help together: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said it was unfortunate that politics was being played in Amethi over coronavirus and everyone should help people together while shedding politics. Chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala alleged that author...

Spain coronavirus deaths climb by lowest daily amount in a month

Spains death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase in about a month in one of the worlds hardest hit countries, prompting cautious optimism from the government that the figures are on a down...

BJP govt in UP completely failed in tacking COVID-19 crisis: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the BJP government has completely failed in tackling the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also alleged the government was trying to divert peoples attention by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020