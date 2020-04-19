Left Menu
Lakshmipathy Balaji recalls CSK matches that are close to his heart

Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji on Sunday recalled team's matches that are close to his heart.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:25 IST
Lakshmipathy Balaji recalls CSK matches that are close to his heart
Former cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji . Image Credit: ANI

Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji on Sunday recalled team's matches that are close to his heart. CSK's official Twitter handle posted a video in which Balaji recalled the team's memorable moments in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former pacer started with a game against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010 saying that MS Dhoni's expressions at the end of the game are 'always going to be remembered by all CSK'ians'.

"Of course the 2010 game at Dharamshala against Kings XI Punjab. The situation was like we had to win that game to qualify. MS Dhoni's knock and his expressions, hitting the helmet which is always going to be remembered for all the CSK'ians," Balaji said in the video. In that match, batting first, Kings XI Punjab had put up a massive target of 193 runs for CSK at Dharamshala. The match came to a point where Dhoni-led side needed 16 runs off the last over and the skipper chased the target in the first four balls of the over.

Dhoni had struck a boundary off the first delivery and took a double on the second ball. On the next two deliveries, he smashed consecutive sixes to take CSK over the line. Besides this, Balaji mentioned IPL 2018 edition when CSK made a return to the league after serving a two-year ban.

"Apart from that I would like to pick the 2018 year as CSK was coming back after two years and I joined the team as support staff and I got to witness the first game against Mumbai Indians, arch-rival. The match was completely going out of our hands but Bravo's innings and Kedar's brilliant finish (handed us a victory), that is very close to my heart," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

