Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roberson's years-long hiatus 'coming to an end'

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 03:24 IST
Roberson's years-long hiatus 'coming to an end'

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson is no stranger to waiting to get back on the court. And when the NBA does resume play following its pause because of the coronavirus, Roberson thinks he'll be on the court soon after. The defensive specialist hasn't played in more than two years after suffering a torn patellar tendon in January 2018, but on Friday he told the "Catching Up With The Family" podcast that he thinks his long-awaited return is near.

"I'm kinda past the rehab stage. I'm almost to the point where -- I should be playing, honestly," Roberson said. "But I'm still taking it a day at a time until I get back into our medical staff's hands and get reevaluated. Just staying patient through it all and knowing that the light is right there at the end of the tunnel... It's definitely been a long journey and it's coming to an end." The podcast is hosted by Roberson's former University of Colorado teammate Nate Tomlinson, who is the Buffaloes' director of player development.

Roberson, 28, has been close to returning a couple of other times during his rehab, only to suffer setbacks. He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2016-17, his last full season. He has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in his five-year career, starting 269 of his 295 games with the Thunder.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jabalpur: SHO, 4 guards suspended after COVID-19 patient flees hospital

After a COVID-19 patient fled from a hospital here on Sunday, Station House Officer SHO and four guards who were on duty have been suspended.The concerned Station House Officer and 4 guards who were on duty have been suspended. All aspects ...

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast: USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan early on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, but no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometres beneath the Pacific seabed, less th...

In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

Days before the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, the Islamic world is grappling with an untimely paradox of the new coronavirus pandemic enforced separation at a time when socialising is almost sacred.The holiest month in the Islamic c...

WIDER IMAGE-Life under lockdown in India's massive Dharavi slum

In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of Mumbais huge Dharavi slum are struggling under Indias nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, residents are stretching out mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020