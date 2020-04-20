Sports-On this day... April 21

ON THIS DAY – APRIL 21 April 21, 1995

BOXING - Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, stands with a sculpture of himself after it was unveiled in Las Vegas. The sculpture, along with two others, commemorate the induction ceremony was to be held for the American by the International Boxing Hall of Fame later that year.

An Olympic gold medallist in 1960 and multiple-times world champion, Ali had memorable bouts against Joe Frazier and George Foreman among others and retired having won 56 of his 61 fights. He passed away from septic shock in 2016, aged 74. April 21, 1996

MARATHON - Runners get the 20th Paris Marathon underway on the Champs Elysees, France. Around 20,000 people took part in the race which was eventually won by Portugal's Henrique Crisostomo with a personal best time of two hours, 12 minutes and 16 seconds.

April 21, 1999 SOCCER - Manchester United's Dwight Yorke and Roy Keane celebrate their 3-2 win against Juventus in their Champions League semi-final second leg match in Turin, Italy.

The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw and Juventus took control of the return leg, with Filippo Inzaghi's brace giving the Italian side a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes. However, goals from Keane, Yorke and Andy Cole helped United complete the comeback and earned them a spot in their first European Cup final in 31 years.

Alex Ferguson's side, who had already won the FA Cup and Premier League, defeated Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion in the final to complete a historic treble. April 21, 2009

ICE HOCKEY - Anaheim Ducks right wing George Parros trades punches with San Jose Sharks defenseman Douglas Murray during the first period of the third game of their NHL Western Conference playoff game in Anaheim, California. With the scores tied at 2-2 late in the first period, Parros and Murray engaged in the series' first fight, dropping their helmets and exchanging heavy blows before being separated by the officials.

The Sharks triumphed 4-3 with Patrick Marleau scoring the winner, but the Ducks won two of the next three games to complete a 4-2 series victory. April 21, 2010

BASKETBALL - Charlotte Bobcats guard Stephen Jackson walks with his headband pulled down during his side's 92-77 loss to Orlando Magic in the second game of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Orlando, Florida. Jackson led all scorers with 27 points but Orlando got big contributions from Vince Carter (19 points) and Dwight Howard (15 points, nine rebounds) to pick up the victory and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jackson, who won the 2003 NBA Championship with San Antonio Spurs, went on to have stints with Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio for the second time and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2015. April 21, 2010

CYCLING - BMC Racing team rider Karsten Kroon reacts after a fall that resulted in three facial fractures during the Fleche Wallonne in Huy, Belgium. Team Milram's Dominik Roels took a tumble around 75 km from the finish line, sliding across the road and bringing down several riders, including Kroon, who ended up with a broken nose, cheekbone and sinus bone.

Kroon's team mate Cadel Evans won the 198-km race ahead of second-placed Joaquim Rodriguez, while Spain's Alberto Contador finished third. April 21, 2012

TRIATHLON - A participant runs out of the Red Sea during the Elite Men's Triathlon ETU European Championships which was won by Spain's Javier Gomez Noya for the third time. Gomez clocked in at one hour, 55 minutes and 48 seconds; 20 seconds quicker than second-placed Alexander Bryukhankov.

The Spaniard has five ITU world championship titles and three World Cup gold medals. He also won silver in the 2012 London Olympics in men's triathlon. April 21, 2012

SOCCER - Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek pours beer over coach Juergen Klopp after his team secure their second straight German Bundesliga title with a 2-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund. Dortmund lost three of their opening six league games but strung together a 28-match unbeaten run to pip Bayern Munich to the title. They went on to defeat Bayern in the DFB Pokal to complete a league and cup double.

Klopp left Dortmund in 2015 to join Liverpool and has since won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Premier League side. April 21, 2018

BOXING - Amir Khan celebrates with his trainer Joe Goossen after his 39-second technical knockout win against Canada's Phil Lo Greco in a welterweight bout at the Echo Arena, Liverpool. Khan dropped Le Greco with a huge right hand after 19 seconds and, once the Canadian got back to his feet, followed it up with a flurry of punches, forcing the referee to end the contest in under a minute.

Briton Khan went on to win the vacant WBC International welterweight title by defeating Australian Billy Dib via TKO in July 2019. April 21, 2019

TENNIS - Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after defeating France's Caroline Garcia in the third rubber of their Fed Cup semi-final tie in Kindarena, France. Halep dropped the first set in a tiebreak but fought back to complete a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-4 victory which gave Romania a 2-1 lead in the tie.

However, Pauline Parmentier levelled the tie with a victory against Irina-Camelia Begu before the French duo of Kristina Mladenovic and Garcia defeated Halep and Monica Niculescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 to deny Romania their first-ever Fed Cup finals berth. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

