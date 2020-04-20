Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:38 IST
Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

Playing to empty stadiums, Taiwan has managed to keep its baseball league running during the coronavirus pandemic -- but social distancing went out of the window on Sunday when a game descended into an on-field brawl. The island has been held up as a model for how to battle the virus outbreak.

Despite its close proximity and economic links with China, it has just 422 confirmed cases and six deaths. As a measure of its success, Taiwan has one of the few professional sports leagues in the world still operating, and a new international audience starved of games back home.

But on Sunday night, fans following on TV watched as the Rakuten Monkeys against Fubon Guardians erupted in a bench-clearing brawl. The melee broke out after Fubon pitcher Henry Sosa hit in-fielder Kuo Yen-wen in the hip with an inside ball, the fourth inside pitch at Kuo.

"There are some tempers exploding out there right now," an English-speaking commentator said on Eleven Sports Taiwan, which has started broadcasting Rakuten Monkeys home games in English worldwide. "For our international viewers, you need to understand that this never really happens in the CPBL," he added, referring to the league's formal name.

"It's usually a very conservative league. They don't even argue balls or strikes or outs very often." Taiwan's new baseball season opened last weekend -- although fans are not allowed into the stands in a bid to keep infections down. Rakuten made headlines after they unveiled a troupe of robots to bang drums and mannequins to stand it for real fans.

Eleven Sports Taiwan said it had close to a million views during two games live-streamed with English commentary last week. Many other sports leagues have tough decisions to make on whether and when to let new seasons begin during the ongoing pandemic.

Pro baseball leagues in South Korea and Japan are targeting starts in May and June respectively after delays. But the US Major League Baseball (MLB) may cancel the 2020 season altogether as America's coronavirus deaths soar past 40,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases rise

Some shops and businesses opened in rural India on Monday as part of a staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left millions out of work and short of food, while coronavirus infections rose by more than 1,500 over the previous da...

Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source

Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of them sailors who were on a navy visit to the small Pacific islands state of Palau, which said there was little chance it was the source of the infection. Taiwans government o...

FOCUS-Coronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode

The chief executive of Colombian food technology startup Muy had expected to spend the past few weeks gearing up to raise a dollop of fresh funds from venture capital firms for an ambitious expansion plan.Instead, Jose Calderon was busy shu...

Germany to recover slowly after severe recession: Bundesbank

The Germany economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020