Disciplinary panel sets Umar Akmal's hearing date for April 27

The chairman of the disciplinary panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday issued notices to batsman Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:10 IST
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal . Image Credit: ANI

The chairman of the disciplinary panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday issued notices to batsman Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27. Akmal had earlier not requested a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code." The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved in the meeting.

Until the chairman of the disciplinary panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not be commenting on the matter. Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

His suspension came after alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. After determining that Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board had referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge on April 9. (ANI)

