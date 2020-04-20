Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snooker ref on virus frontline in Belgium

PTI | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:56 IST
Snooker ref on virus frontline in Belgium

- Snooker referee Olivier Marteel has swapped the green baize for a frontline role in the fight against coronavirus in his native Belgium. Marteel, who refereed the World Championship final in 2015, would have been at the Crucible in Sheffield to officiate in this year's tournament had it not been postponed but instead he is working as a nurse in Veurne.

The 50-year-old normally works in the radiology department but was asked to work in his hospital's emergency department during the COVID-19 crisis. His job is to triage patients, assessing them to decide whether they need to be tested for the disease or to see a doctor.

Marteel said the volume of patients and a lack of personal protective equipment meant he had to be creative in an attempt to keep himself safe. "I have never worked in an A&E (accident and emergency) situation like this before," he said on World Snooker's official website.

"When I was asked to take on this role, I didn't even have one second of doubt. Ever since I was a young child I wanted to work in medicine. I trained for three years and I have been working for 28 years. So when this came up, I jumped at it, even if there are some risks. "It is tough, of course... we have problems here getting enough personal protective equipment. This weekend we started using scuba diver masks which were bought in a sports shop, because we don't have enough of the correct masks." Marteel has refereed on the World Snooker tour since 2006 and has also taken charge of UK Championship and Masters finals.

"I have always said that refereeing is a piece of cake compared to my main job," he said. "I treat snooker like a job as well of course, but for me it is a holiday. And that will never feel more true than when I'm back at a tournament -- before long I hope."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujart COVID-19 count rises by 201 to 1,939; 8 more die

More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat, taking the tally to 1,939 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 71 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department official said. Out of th...

US-Taliban deal 'historic' opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday discussed the latest situation in the Afghan peace process with his Afghanistan counterpart Hanif Atmar and said that the US-Taliban deal provides a historic opportunity to bring peac...

UK civil servant launches unfair dismissal case against Priti Patel

Britains Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing legal action after a former top civil servant in her department lodged an employment tribunal claim on Monday for unfair constructive dismissal against the government. Philip Rutna...

In Spain, coronavirus death counts prompt anger, confusion

Spain already has one of the worlds highest death tolls from the coronavirus pandemic. But data indicating the true number of fatalities could be much higher is fueling public anger and could cause problems for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchezs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020