Jordan's 'Dream Team' jersey sells for $216K

Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000 on Sunday night in an auction that coincided with the release of a widely viewed Chicago Bulls documentary. Robert Edward Auctions, which sells high-end sports memorabilia, confirmed the sale of the autographed, game-used jersey.

It fetched the second-highest auction price for a Jordan jersey. Bidding opened at $25,000 on April 7 and ended on the night of the premiere of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary.

"Michael Jordan is arguably the most iconic athlete of all-time, winning six NBA titles and two Olympic Gold medals," Robert Edward Auctions president Brian Dwyer said in a statement. "Collectors relished a rare opportunity to own Jordan's jersey from the 1992 Dream Team -- the greatest basketball team ever assembled." --Field Level Media

