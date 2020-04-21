Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers preview

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 04:12 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers preview

Green Bay Packers draft capsule DRAFT TEAM NEEDS

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is 36, but he's back and atop the depth chart in Green Bay. Jimmy Graham (Chicago Bears) is gone after declining production. A playmaker would make life easier for wide receiver Davante Adams. Last year's third-round pick, Jace Sternberger, was on injured reserve until November and never made an impact.

Wide receiver Adams needs a reliable running mate outside. While he was on the shelf with turf toe last season, the Packers lacked explosive passing plays.

Offensive line Reeling in Rick Wagner at right tackle stabilizes a group that lost Bryan Bulaga (Los Angeles Chargers), but depth is thin.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers turns 37 in December and nobody wants to think about life after No. 12. But the Packers must consider what's next, and they are likely to resume the Ron Wolf-Mike Holmgren way of thinking in drafting a quarterback every year until Rodgers reaches his finish line. Ted Thompson drafted Rodgers when Brett Favre was 35. If Jordan Love is still on the board, the Utah State QB is known to intrigue GM Brian Gutekunst.

Return specialist The Packers' special teams should be better due to free agent additions, but there is still a desire to find a game-breaker in the return game. It was a problem they were still trying to solve into December last season in claiming Tyler Ervin off waivers. Ervin is back to compete in 2020.

Linebacker Losing Blake Martinez leaves a mark, but Christian Kirksey could prove better than a Band-Aid. In the long view, a playmaker at inside linebacker is necessary.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The drought appears to have ended with recent first-rounders Jaire Alexander (2018) and Darnell Savage (2019), but the Packers have been hounded by disappointing defensive backs. Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins (2015), Josh Jones (2017) and Josh Jackson (2018) all fell out of favor as first- or second-round picks, and Kevin King (2017) remains up and down despite holding a starting role. The 2015 class is now long gone, but each class since has had at least a few gems. Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry (2016) are long-term starters on the D-line, and Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams (2017) formed a nice backfield duo. The jury is out on the 2018 class besides Alexander, but the 2019 draft is already paying dividends.

Best pick: RB Aaron Jones, R5 2017 -- After being underused by Mike McCarthy, Jones has become a centerpiece for Matt LaFleur, showing a nose for the end zone and surprising receiving skills. Worst pick: CB Quinten Rollins, R2 2015 -- A basketball player who returned to football late in college, Rollins got his chance to start early but was cut by Green Bay after three seasons.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 345.5 (18th)

RUSHING: 112.2 (15th) PASSING: 233.3 (17th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 352.6 (18th) RUSHING: 120.1 (23rd)

PASSING: 232.6 (14th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11, some sectors to re-open

Colombia will extend its coronavirus quarantine until May 11, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, but will allow some sectors like construction to re-open.The Andean country has nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus. It has been in lockdown fo...

Los Angeles coronavirus infections 40 times greater than known cases, antibody tests show

Some 4.1 of adults tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a study of Los Angeles County residents, health officials said on Monday, suggesting the rate of infection may be 40 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.The serolo...

Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.Now theyve offered us a certain ...

Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was looking at the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry. Well, Ill look at it, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020