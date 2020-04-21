Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Will Tua tumble?

It's NFL draft week, and quarterback buzz actually appears to be dissipating, with the stock of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa the most notable example. Less than a month ago, many expected both the Miami Dolphins (at No. 5) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) to have interest in trading up for Tagovailoa, with the Detroit Lions (No. 3) the likely beneficiary. Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Michael Jordan's U.S. Basketball "Dream Team" jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the $274,000 paid for his 1984 Olympic singlet. For once, Nadal found wanting as he is flummoxed by IT gremlins

Throughout his incredible career it has taken a pretty special opponent to worry Rafa Nadal but the Spanish great met his match in the form of Instagram Live on Monday. Push the 33-year-old into a corner on a tennis court and he inevitably unleashes a wickedly spinning forehand or backhand to crush the spirit of the guy across the net. Hamilton says Mercedes are his dream team

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a 'dream move' to Ferrari being dashed, saying he was already with his dream team at Mercedes and not seeking to leave. The 35-year-old Briton has won five of his titles with the dominant Mercedes factory team, while his first in 2008 came with McLaren when they were partnered and powered by the German marque. NFL: League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the President's nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this week's NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a "virtual" format on COVID-19 lockdown. Usually Draft Day security involves little more than checking credentials and keeping fans in line, but as franchises take their operations online this Thursday, cyber security experts say teams are vulnerable to online mischief-makers. Dozen NFL teams begin virtual offseason programs

Team facilities and practice fields remain vacant, but 12 NFL teams are opening offseason training programs on Monday. The virtual learning will include video sessions with position coaches, workout implementation and tracking, team meetings and playbook sessions. Johnson tells Class of 2020 to soak in draft night, even in lockdown

It is a scene every would-be football player dreams of: You hear your name and the crowd goes wild, the cameras flash and the commissioner shakes your hand, welcoming you as the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. For this year's first selection the scene will be dramatically different. With players, coaches and fans staying in isolation at home, family living rooms across the country will serve as a stage for a virtual draft amid the coronavirus lockdown. Olympics: Organisers must be flexible if coronavirus vaccine not ready in time, experts say

The Tokyo Olympics next July will be a "uniquely risky" event, demanding flexibility from organisers amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly if a vaccine has not been rolled out by then, medical experts say. Japan and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision last month to delay the Games for a year, as the world battles the virus that has infected 2.3 million people and killed more than 150,000 globally. Motor racing: Chadwick stays hopeful with W Series on hold

Jamie Chadwick raced McLaren's Lando Norris in the virtual world at the weekend but COVID-19 could put the brakes on hopes of her joining the Formula One driver on track at a real grand prix this season. Back in February the 21-year-old had spoken of defending her W Series title and then pushing for a Friday first practice slot with the Williams F1 team, where she is a development driver. Marlins' Jeter giving up salary during pandemic

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is forgoing his reported $5 million salary indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak, multiple outlets reported Monday. Miama-area radio host Craig Mish first reported the news and said that other members of the Marlins' organization have taken pay cuts.

