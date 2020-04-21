Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floyd says he talked Reinsdorf out of disbanding Bulls sooner

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:52 IST
Floyd says he talked Reinsdorf out of disbanding Bulls sooner

Former NBA and college basketball coach Tim Floyd said Monday that it was he who advised owner Jerry Reinsdorf against disbanding the great Chicago Bulls team after the 1995-96 season. During an interview with ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge, La., Floyd said he was flown to Seattle, under false pretenses, to meet with Reinsdorf about replacing Phil Jackson as coach of the Bulls.

Then Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, frustrated with Jackson, wanted the rebuild to start after '95-96, Floyd said Monday. He added that he told Reinsdorf not to do it, likening the Bulls players to the Beatles. The Bulls went on to win titles under Jackson in 1996-97 and 1997-98, with the latter season the subject of the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance."

"This is the most popular franchise of all time," Floyd said he told Reinsdorf. "I said, 'If I'm you, I would not do this. Not even the following year. Let it die a natural death because there are certain teams and players that you just don't break up. I think these guys have earned the right to let it die its own death.'" Floyd said he was flown to Seattle under the guise of visiting one of his old players from the University of New Orleans, Ervin Johnson. He said he and Reinsdorf chatted while walking around downtown Seattle.

Floyd was eventually hired to coach the Bulls after the 1997-98 season but was forced to keep Jackson's coaching staff in order to continue to run the triangle offense -- but without Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Floyd went 49-190 in three-plus seasons with the Bulls, resigning 25 games into his fourth year after a 4-21 start. He subsequently had stints as head coach of the then-New Orleans Hornets and at the University of Southern California and UTEP.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Possible May 9 resumption of Bundesliga behind closed doors

Germanys Bundesliga could resume from May 9, regional leaders of the countrys biggest states said, although games can only take place without spectators to prevent coronavirus contagion. Markus Soeder, state premier of Bavaria which hosts c...

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely becaus...

Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that she sobbed through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, an...

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020